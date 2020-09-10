Highlights: China tests new missiles in its northwestern desert region

Not only this, the Chinese army did night-time exercises amidst the ongoing tension in Ladakh.

The Chinese army fired rockets at night and also tested a variety of bombs.

Beijing

China has tested new missiles in its northwestern desert region amid war-like conditions in eastern Ladakh. Not only this, the Chinese army also practiced at night. China’s official propaganda newspaper Global Times claimed that the PLA brigade drilled live fire in the desert of northwestern China. During this time a new missile was tested.

The Global Times reported that the Chinese army practiced attacking at night time as well. The Chinese military also fired rockets and tested several types of bombs. Tensions between China and India in eastern Ladakh, which began in May, are becoming more serious. After the violence in the Galvan Valley, there was a clash between the two forces on Pangong Lake. China has alleged that the Indian Army opened fire on it. Amidst all this, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has intensified the deployment of heavy army and weapons in the region. Army is being called from different parts of the country.

Chinese media warning- ‘Stop abetting India or be ready to lose’

Army, nuclear bomber called from all over the country practiced

The Chinese newspaper Global Times has quoted security analysts as claiming that the Chinese PLA has increased the deployment of security and heavy weapons and is conducting maneuvers with them. According to the newspaper, air defense, armed vehicles, paratroopers, special forces and infantry have been called from across the country and deployed in this area. The PLA’s Central Theaters Command’s H-6 bomber and Y-20 transport aircraft are deployed here for training missions.



HJ-10 anti-tank missile system deployed

The Global Times quoted public media reports as claiming that long-range operations, drills for deployment and live-fire drills had been ongoing for several weeks. This action is being carried out in the desert region of northwest China and the Tibet region of southwest China. China Central Television (CCTV) claimed last week that the HJ-10 anti-tank missile system of the 71st Group Army of the PLA had reached the Gobi Desert from east China’s Jiangsu province.





India accused of firing

The Tibet Military Command of the PLA has conducted a joint brigade strike exercise at an altitude of 4,500 meters. The 72nd Group Army of the PLA has also arrived in the northwest and its air defense brigade has also conducted live-fire drills with exercises on anti-aircraft guns and missiles. Earlier, the Western Western Command of China has alleged that on September 7, its soldiers went for talks and there they were fired upon by Indian soldiers.