The confrontation persists despite the latest consensus between India and China to reduce tensions at the border. In the talks of foreign ministers, there has been a general consensus on gradually reducing the number of troops from the border. But the two forces are in a face-to-face position along the border. After the meeting of the Foreign Ministers, the sixth round of top military level talks between the two countries is also to be held. However, the two armies are not in a position to trust each other at all. It will be important to see how much they can get down on the ground, in a diplomatic way, on which things have been agreed.

In the last two days, the Chinese army has not done any action, but India has little faith in it. In Pangong Tso-Chushul area a few hundred meters away with thousands of military tanks and howitzers on both sides. Apart from this, the two armies are just a few kilometers away from each other at many places on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). On Friday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the latest situation with the three army chiefs on the 3,488 km LAC.

Corps commanders not found since 2 August

The last dialogue between the core commanders of the two countries took place on 2 August. Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, commander of the 14th Corps from India talks and Major General Liu Lin, Southern Jinjiang Military District Chief from China. India has continued to talk to China at Brigadier and Colonel levels since August 2. A senior army officer said, “It is to be seen whether the diplomatic agreement is converted to ground reality. Negotiations between the military commanders will be effected only if orders are to be disengaged from the PLA. “

PLA awaits Xi Jinping’s signal

With the actions that the PLA has done, it does not seem that it is in a mood to restore the situation before April. His next step will depend on what Chinese President Xi Jinping directs. According to a military official, “The way the PLA attempted to infiltrate in April-May in a planned manner, mobilizing large amounts of troops near the LAC, and the current military tension and aggressive stance, all at the behest of top leadership in China Happening.’

India is now answering in Tit style

India has come to understand that China is not going to back down so easily. He made his intentions clear by making fortifications in the Finger Areas of Pangong Lake. China has something else to say, does something else. On the hotline of August 29, China said that the two armies should not be patrolling or climbing hills at night. But according to an army official, “The PLA reversed it in the evening.” The Indian jawans quickly took the empty peaks on the lake’s southern bank and thwarted the Chinese plans. The army has also made inroads on the hills overlooking the Finger 4 Ridgeline on the northern side of the lake. China has been troubled since then.