The situation remains tense on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Even at the fifth day brigade commander level talks, there was no consensus. Now everyone’s eyes are on the political and diplomatic level talks between the two countries. On the border, Army Chief General MM Narwane has said that the country can trust us.

According to a senior army officer, the situation on LAC has not changed at all, but the southern edge of Pangong Lake has become another point of tension. He said that soldiers in Galvan Valley, Finger Area, Depsang are everywhere. The entire LAC is deployed by the Army. Negotiations at the brigade level have been going on for five days. Regarding the brigade level talks between the two countries being held in Chushul, an army official said that nothing is expected to change from this conversation but this conversation will happen between the two countries almost daily.

No change in ground condition

The official said that the talks are necessary so that the tension does not escalate further. However, the situation on the ground has not changed at all but in the southern side of Pangong Lake, China has built up more on its side. China has increased the deployment of the army including artillery in the last 2-3 days there. There will be talk between India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and China’s Defense Minister in Moscow on Friday night. There was an appeal on behalf of China.

Psychological pressure brought about by changing the rule of engagement

After the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galvan on 15 June, it was clear from the Indian side that the local commander has been given full exemption and he can decide what to do according to the situation. 20 soldiers of India were martyred in Galvan, after which the question was raised as to why the soldiers were not allowed to firing. After which it was clear from the top leadership of the country and also from the army that the local commanders can take a decision according to the situation to deal with China.

An army official said that it had a psychological effect on China because on 31 August, when Chinese soldiers tried to come to the peaks where Indian soldiers are stationed, he returned after giving strict warning from the Indian Army. He had a clear message that Indian soldiers could take any number of steps to prevent them from entering their area.



Army Chief took stock of the situation

Army Chief General MM Narwane was on a two-day visit to Ladakh and also visited the forward area and spoke to the officials there. He said that I went to many places and talked to the officer, JCO as well as reviewed the situation. Army Chief said that I can say with confidence that our soldiers are the best soldiers in the world, they will not only illuminate the name of Indian Army but also the country.

Army Chief said – country can trust us

Narwane said that we are fully prepared to meet any challenge and the country can rely on the Indian Army. General Narwane said that the situation on LAC was critical and critical. The Indian Army has deployed LAC as a precaution to maintain security and territorial integrity. He said that in order to have the previous position on LAC, negotiations are going on at the military and diplomatic level continuously and we are sure that the problem can be solved by negotiation. The Army Chief said that we will ensure that there is no unilateral change in the status quo on LAC.

