new Delhi: Efforts are on to reduce the tension between India and China. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping can meet face to face in the BRICS meeting on 17 November. There will be a virtual meeting of BRICS countries on 17 November. Among the BRICS countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Explain that there has been a deadlock between India and China in East Ladakh for five months, which has caused significant tension in the relationship between the two. The two sides have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the dispute. However, there was no breakthrough in resolving the deadlock.

Another round of talks is to be held on 12 October between the military officers of the two countries, whose agenda is to decide the outline of the withdrawal of the troops especially from the disputed points.

To deal with any challenge, India has already deployed thousands of soldiers and military equipment in this high altitude area. The Indian Air Force has also already deployed its frontline combat aircraft such as the Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 in eastern Ladakh and other places along the Line of Actual Control.

Recently, five Rafale fighter jets included in the Air Force major are also regularly flying in East Ladakh. The Air Force is also doing combat air patrols in eastern Ladakh region at night so that it can be conveyed to China that it is ready to face any challenge in this mountainous region.

During the last military talks between the two countries on September 21, the two armies took measures such as not sending more troops to the border, avoiding unilaterally changing positions at the ground level and avoiding any steps that would complicate matters. Was announced.