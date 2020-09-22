Commander Laver met for the sixth time to ease the tense situation between India and China. The meeting started around 10 am on Monday morning and lasted till 11 pm. Officers negotiating with China will send full details of the talks to top officials. The meeting between the two countries lasted for about 13 hours. In this meeting, India took a tough stand and said that China should move its army from the disputed places. However, during the talks, India was having trouble understanding the things of China. Language was the cause of this problem. Chinese’s English is also very weak, so they cannot speak this language as well. Translators were present during this time.According to information received from sources, the meeting lasted for 13 hours, from border peace to bilateral relations. While the talks were going on, the soldiers of both the countries were on high alert. More than one lakh soldiers from India and China are deployed on both sides. If sources are to be believed, there was a discussion in reducing the number of soldiers on both sides.

India China Meeting: China can not stop its talk now, India moves diplomatically with military

Two or two officers were in the Indian camp

Sources said that more than a dozen Indian delegations started talks at the Moldo camp on the Chinese side at 11 am. This conversation took so much time because there is a problem of language between the two. The conversation between the two helped the translators. One more thing to be seen in this conversation is that two Lieutenant General officers of 14 Corps Commander were sent from India to the meeting. Actually, Lt Gen Harinder Singh is completing his tenure in Ladakh and he will be replaced by Lt Gen PGK Menon next month. So he was also included in the conversation to get acquainted with the recent situation.