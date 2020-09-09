Highlights: Situation on LAC is very stressful after firing

India and China lodged opposition to each other

Bullets were fired on Monday near the southern end of Pangong lake in Ladakh

India and China accuse each other about the incident

Sachin Parashar, New Delhi

The situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is extremely tense after fresh tensions and firing on Monday at the southern end of Pangong So Lake in Ladakh. A round of allegations and counter-allegations regarding the incident continues. India and China have lodged protests with each other over the incident.

India lodged a protest with China over the firing

India has lodged strong opposition to China’s antics through both political and military means. India asked China to rein in its troops on Monday night for abetment. The Indian government said on Tuesday that it is committed to negotiate to ease tensions and withdraw Chinese troops, but will take all possible steps to protect the sovereignty of the country. The government also said that the PLA soldiers on Monday carried out aerial firing to pressurize the Indian troops, which is a violation of every agreement and mutual consent.

China wanted to repeat Galvan’s deception in Rejang La

China accuses India of firing first

China issued a statement on Monday night around 2 o’clock accusing Indian soldiers of firing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also accused its India of firing, although Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not deny air firing by Chinese troops. However, the Indian Army completely refuted these allegations and accused the Chinese soldiers of air firing.

India-China open front on LAC, troops face-to-face in Rejang La, tension rises

Beijing also lodged protest from India

Meanwhile, Beijing also claimed that it had lodged a protest with India and asked to repel Indian soldiers who allegedly crossed the LAC.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday on the case of firing on LAC, “In this case, the Chinese border guards’ patrolling team was the first firing from India. This is the first time since 1975 that peace has been violated by firing on the border of both countries. The Chinese have repeatedly insisted that both sides should resolve the issue through dialogue.

What does China want by raiding in Ladakh?

Foreign Ministry has hit Chinese media

India does not seem ready to bow under pressure from China in any way. The Chinese media has also been ridiculed by India for running a false statement citing NSA Ajit Doval. Let me tell you that it was being said in the Chinese media, citing Ajit Doval’s statement that the Indian Army was ready for a long tension on the border with China. The Ministry of External Affairs said on this issue, ‘We have seen the reports running in Chinese government media China Daily and Global Times. It cites the statement of Ajit Doval. This is completely wrong and not based on facts. The media should avoid such things. ‘