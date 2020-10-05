Highlights: Social media abuse cases registered a boom

Around 500 social media accounts, pages and websites were blocked in September

India has banned several Chinese apps in succession

new Delhi

Large information is coming out of India’s conflict with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) of eastern Ladakh. Officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have said that there has been a spurt in social media misuse after months-long India-China standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) of East Ladakh. About 500 social media accounts, pages and websites have been blocked in the month of September under the IT Act due to misinformation and propaganda. Let us know that India has banned many Chinese apps in one to three Taran.

In fact, in response to a question during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September, the Central Government said that it has addressed 3,635 such cases last year. An official said that till last year we were blocking about 200-250 accounts, pages and websites in a month on social media. He said that this year, the figure has reached 250 in June, 300 in July, 400 in August and 500 in September.

Many websites and pages were blocked

According to the Hindustan Times report, on September 21, the report said that the ministry has told Parliament that it had removed 3,635 websites / pages / accounts on social media last year for violating the IT Act, 2000. The ministry had said that 1,385 and 2,799 social media pages were blocked in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

China has more than 200 app blocks

Apart from this, the ministry has also blocked more than 200 apps in China after the violent clashes on 15 June in the Galvan Valley. These apps were considered a threat to the security of the country. Among the blocked apps, there are many popular Chinese apps including TicketLock, Pubzi. Apart from this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory. No ban Chinese app should be available back in any form.

Stress continues on LAC

The LAC has been escalating between India and China since April. It is the first time since four decades that troops have been firing on the border. At the same time, on June 15, there was a violent clash between the soldiers of the two countries in the Galvan Valley, in which 20 soldiers of India were killed. Many Chinese soldiers were also killed in this confrontation. However, later Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to the Chinese troops, occupying several important peaks and taking an edge over China.

