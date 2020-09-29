The conflict between India and China has been going on for the last 5 months. The atmosphere at the border has been tense since the skirmishes between the armies of the two countries in the Galvan Valley. Meanwhile, to make China feel its power, India has deployed its most powerful missile on the border. This missile named Nirbhay is capable of hitting from surface to surface.The firepower of the Nirbhay cruise missile is being reported up to 1000 km range. According to experts, the target of the Nirbhay missile is infallible. Nirbhay has been developed by DRDO and is a fully indigenous missile made in India. This is Nirbhay’s first deployment. It was in the process of testing for the last seven years. It has the potential to destroy the enemy’s hideout in any season. According to sources, the ability to kill till Tibet is in Nirbhay.

China also increased the deployment of weapons

According to information received from sources, China’s PLA has suddenly increased the deployment of missiles at several new bases in Tibet. This movement of China can be clearly seen in satellite photos. In view of China’s aggression, India has also stepped up the exercise to increase the security of its borders. In this sequence, Nirbhay has been posted on the border. At the same time, in addition to this, Indian soldiers deployed on the border have been equipped with tanks, combat vehicles and other weapons.

The winter essentials have been collected for the troops deployed along the border with China in Ladakh. To give a befitting reply to the Chinese Army, India has combat vehicles like T-90, T-72, BMP-2, which can operate even at minus 40 degrees Celsius.