new Delhi: Amid the ongoing border dispute with China, the Indian Army has deployed tanks and infantry vehicles on the LAC in Chumar-Demchok area of ​​Ladakh. The army has deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles. The specialty of these tanks is that they can be operated at temperatures up to minus 40 degrees Celsius. In the midst of winter, this very tactical tactical action has been taken by the army.

Regarding this deployment of the army, Major General Arvind Kapoor of the Chief of Staff of the 14 Corps said, “The Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of the Indian Army and mechanized forces have been deployed in such harsh areas even in the world.” Maintaining tanks, infantry combat vehicles and heavy guns in this area is a challenge.

On the night of 29 August and 30 August, India thwarted the incursions by the Chinese army to change the status quo in the Pangong So area of ​​eastern Ladakh. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops had violated the previous consensus in eastern Ladakh and had also made military incursions to change the status quo.

#WATCH Indian Army deploys T-90 & T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles that can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius, near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. Note: All visuals cleared by competent authority on ground pic.twitter.com/RiRBv4sMud – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

There has been a deadlock between the two countries on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh for almost four months. Despite success at many levels, there was no success and still the deadlock continues here. India has also come to know that the Chinese side has started the manufacture of army, artillery and ormar in three areas of LAC – Western (Ladakh), Central (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh) and Eastern (Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh).

