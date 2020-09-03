Highlights: China buoyed by strengthening India’s lead in South Pangong area

The Indian Army had already made a big plan to answer the Chinese soldiers.

Due to India’s strong position in the high altitude, the Chinese have lost all their advantage.

Rajiv Deshpande, New Delhi

The trickster China was stunned when India (India-China Latest News) got a tit-for-tat answer close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Not only were the Indian soldiers repulsed and sent away by Chinese soldiers trying to infiltrate into the dark undercover of the Pangong Tso Clash on the southern shore of the Pangong Tso Clash. However, if sources are to be believed, the Indian jawans had already made a big plan to answer China. In such a situation, China’s Himatak gave a golden opportunity to implement the Army’s plan.

Indian army made a plan after China’s move

The Indian Army also made a tremendous plan to knock down the dragon in view of the frequent trickery in China. In the plan, China made an action plan to reduce the increase in elevation. Sources said that it had to strengthen the position at high altitudes at the southern end of Pangong Show Lake. Even if the Chinese Army did not attempt to infiltrate the area on the night of 29-30 August, the Indian Army was still eyeing these areas. As soon as China took this provocative action, the Indian Army got a chance to implement its plan.



China’s lead over

With India reaching a strong position in the southern area of ​​Pangong Lake, the Chinese army which had gained an edge in May on the northern side of the Finger area has finished. Although India has not given much information about this, but according to sources, the situation has changed after changing the situation close to Pangong Lake. The Chinese official and the state media and the foreign ministry accused India of violating mutual consent and urged New Delhi to keep the frontline troops under control. This clearly shows how much China is shocked after the current action.

Indian Army’s strong penetration

The Indian Army’s penetration in these areas has strengthened its access to the Finger area in the northern fringes. Finger 4-8 presence of Chinese forces made the situation a bit difficult for the Indian Army at the beginning of the year. In the middle, the Chinese troops had moved away from some places but their edge in the Ridgeline area remained intact.

No solution to the conversation

There is no solution to the ongoing dialogue at the military level to reduce tensions and in high-level diplomatic talks, China has assured that it will change the situation but despite this nothing has changed on the ground.

India has been looking at the ongoing talks with China to reduce tensions for some time. New Delhi believes that it has been part of China’s move to change the status quo on the LAC.