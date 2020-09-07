Highlights: Last farewell to NFF Tanzjing, the SFF commando who was martyred in eastern Ladakh late last month

Tibetan Zindabad slogans along with India engaged in martyr’s funeral, hoisting flags of Tibet country with tricolor

The ruling BJP’s elder leader Ram Madhav also took part in the martyr’s funeral, his presence is very important

This is a sign of change in India’s policy regarding One China, SFF consists of Tibetan and Gurkha recruitment.

new Delhi

It has been 4 months since the India-China tension over LAC in Eastern Ladakh and now India has started suppressing China’s weak pulse. The secret force made up of Tibetan refugees living in India, which has never been talked about openly, is now putting psychological pressure on China. India too has not officially spoken about this secret force yet, but on Monday, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav also reached out to pay his last farewell to the martyred commandos of this force. The tricolor and the Tibetan flag were waved between the slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. This is a clear indication of this that now India has started to pressurize China through China’s painful rug ie Tibet. It is also a sign of India’s changing strategy and policy change.

Farewell to martyred commandos doing duty for India

On the night of 29–30 August, when China attempted to infiltrate the south shore of Pangong Lake, the Indian Army not only thwarted it but reached those important peaks, after which India’s position here became stronger. It also included the commandos of India’s Secret Force, or Special Frontier Force (SFF). Playing the responsibility of protecting India’s borders, the commander of SFF Neima Tanjing died during a landmine burst during this time. He gave this martyrdom to protect India. He was given a final farewell with full military honors in Leh on Monday.

Unaware of the kidnapping of 5 Indians, China said – ‘Arunachal Pradesh is southern Tibet …’

Tibet is China’s pain

During the last farewell, banners of the SFF’s Development Battalion were also held. Along with Bharat Mata Ki Jai, slogans of Tibet Desh Ki Jai continued to resonate. Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav also attended the final farewell. Through this, the Indian government also gave a clear signal to China. This message was further clarified with the tricolor and the Tibetan flag being waved.

See how Tibetans boosted the troops going to China border

Actually the SFF has a Tibetan Refugee living in India and Tibet is the sore point of China. The Special Frontier Force was formed soon after the war with China in 1962. Immediately after the Indo-China war, then he was the director of the Intelligence Bureau. N. Malik suggested that a force of Tibetan fighters be prepared. When this force was formed, its name was Establishment-22. At that time around 5-6 thousand Tibetan fighters were recruited. His aim at that time was also to liberate Tibet from China. It was later renamed Special Frontier Force. This force comes under the Cabinet Secretariat and reports directly to the Prime Minister. It is headed by IG who is an officer of the rank of Major General of the Army.

Secret till now

Initially this secret force had only Tibetan Refugees but now it also includes Gorkha Jawans. Its unit is called Vikas Battalion. At present there are 7 development battalions. Information about them is kept secret, so who is stationed there, how many are there, no official information is available about them all. This secret force also taught Pakistan a lesson in the 1971 war. The Commandos of the Secret Force also participated in Operation Blue Star, Kargil War and several counter-emergency operations conducted at the Golden Temple. It is a secret force, so till now it was not openly spoken. But the way SFF commandos are now given a final farewell, it is clear that India no longer wants to keep the secret force as secret. Because this secret force is not only dusting China on the LAC but also creating fear in their minds.