India has also hit back after provocative statements from China. India has said that to reduce the tension between the two countries, there has been a consensus that China will have to back down and it is the responsibility of China to do so. Things will not be normal until China does. India has given the responsibility of normalizing the situation to China and said that India will take a positive stand on the positive initiative.On behalf of India, the Ministry of External Affairs gave this message to China when for the last two days continuously China was imposing responsibility on India inverted on the border. On Thursday, India retaliated that in the talks between the foreign ministers and defense ministers of the two countries, there was a general consensus that the LAC would be respected and the former status restored. At the same time it was agreed to complete the process of retreat of the forces as quickly as possible. But China once again stepped back with consent and imposed its responsibility on India.

India said that the Chinese army quickly retreated on all the LACs including Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. On the other hand, according to sources in the Ministry of External Affairs, a meeting between the officials of the two countries is to be held next week. In this, India can give a condition to make a timeline to retreat from China. India told China that there is tension on the border and to avoid military confrontation it is necessary to respect the diplomatic level.

At the same time, on the issue of collecting personal data-information related to important people of India from the Chinese company, the Foreign Ministry again reiterated that India has raised this issue with the Chinese government. It has been said on behalf of China that it is a private company. It has nothing to do with the government.