The tensions between India China and India remain intact. To deal with this, the Indian Army has made all kinds of preparations. India’s water, land and air forces are fully ready to deal with every kind of situation 24 hours a day. India has also deployed ground-to-air Akash missile along with BrahMos and Nirbhay cruise missiles on the border.Since July 5, tensions between India and China have persisted. The forces of both the countries are absolutely face to face. In such a situation, India has deployed its infallible and most reliable BrahMos cruise missile on the border. Its range is 500 km, Nirbhay cruise missiles are 800 km-range. At the same time, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China deployed missiles in Xinjiang and Tibet regions.

Willing to compete with China

The PLA’s Western Theater Command has deployed 2,000 km of range and long-range weapons in Tibet and Xinjiang after tensions began in Ladakh. People familiar with the defense matter told the news website Hindustan Times that the supersonic BrahMos, subsonic Nirbhay missile, has been deployed to counter China.

Deployment increased everywhere

According to sources, this deployment from China is not limited to its occupied Aksai Chin but has also extended deployment to Kashgar, Hotan, Lhasa and Niaongxi. BrahMos is India’s largest weapon. This missile can not only air to air but also land to air. The BrahMos missile is capable of carrying warheads of up to 300 kg. Among the stand-off weapons is India’s flagship BrahMos air-to-air and air-to-surface cruise missile, with a 300-kg warhead that can take care of airplanes in Tibet and Xinjiang or warships in the Indian Ocean.

Experiment for advanced landing

The BrahMos missile has been deployed in sufficient numbers in the Ladakh sector, with the option of delivering stand-off weapons from the Su-30 MKI fighter. In addition, BrahMos can be used to create choke points in the Indian Ocean using air bases in island areas of India. A senior government official said that the Indian Air Force’s car is an advanced landing ground for the Nicobar Air Base SU-30 MKI, which air-to-air refulers can use. Which provides protection from the threat of any PLA warship coming from the Strait of Malacca to Sunda Staton across Indonesia.

Deployment of Akash missile

The third stand-off weapon used by the Indian Army is Akash SAM. It has been deployed in sufficient numbers to counter any PLA aircraft intrusion across the LAC in the Ladakh sector. The combat activity of the PLA Air Force continues under the occupation of Aksai Chin. However, there is a concern about PLA airborne activity in Dolet Beg Oldi sector near Karakoram Pass.