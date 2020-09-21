Senior military commanders of India and China held a meeting with the Joint Secretary of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in eastern Ladakh on Monday to ease tensions in the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Joint Secretary level officers attended the LAC meeting for the first time. This information was given by the officials who knew the case.

The Corps Commander level talks between the two sides started at 9 am on Monday. However, information about how successful the meeting was and what issues were discussed, could not be revealed till late in the night. Officials, on the condition of anonymity, told the associate newspaper Hindustan Times that the officers included two Indian lieutenant generals who took part in the talks. One is Harinder Singh, who heads the 14 Corps based in Leh and the other is his successor PGK Menon. Menon will replace Singh in Leh after completing his one-year term as Corps Commander next month. Menon was also involved in the talks on Monday.

An officer at the level of Joint Secretary was also included in the talks to ensure that the talks go anyways. Hindustan Times had already given this information. The Indo-China Core Commander level talks were held for the first time after the Indian Army captured several peaks of Ladakh. The Indian Army foiled the Chinese army’s attempts to infiltrate the heights of southern Pangong on the night of 29–30 August.

After occupying many peaks, India has become much stronger than China. The army is constantly monitoring Chinese troops. According to the ‘Hindustan Times’ report of 10 September, the Indian Army has also captured important peaks of northern Pangong. Officials said the recent developments on both the banks of Pangong So have greatly strengthened the Indian Army, which has also increased India’s bargaining power.