Sachin Parashar, New Delhi

The ground for resolving the border dispute between India and China is being prepared in Moscow. However, Russia has always rejected offers to mediate the case. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. Jaishankar is also reported to have held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow over recent tensions.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s foreign ministers are to meet in Moscow on 10 September. The Russian Embassy deputies chief in India, Roman Babushkin, said on Tuesday that Russia would make every effort to resolve differences between India and China. Apart from the SCO meeting, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold bilateral meetings in Moscow. This will be the first meeting between the two after news of the border dispute surfaced in May. In the meeting, discussions will be held to reduce tension in Eastern Ladakh and withdrawal of troops.

Bubushkin said, “The SCO’s charter does not cover any bilateral dispute, but it provides a platform for mutual trust, cooperation and dialogue between countries.” We are seeing a lot of potential for bilateral dialogue apart from SCO. Recently the Chinese Defense Minister met with his Russian counterpart. Now foreign ministers are also going to meet. Babushkin is confident that India and China can negotiate and find an acceptable solution to the matter.

Let me tell you that after the phone conversation between the Indian and Chinese foreign ministers after the Galvan clash, the disengagement seemed to be agreed, but things have changed a lot in the last few weeks. According to sources, there was no agreement with China on the deployment of Indian troops at the important location of the southern end of Pangong So.

Babushkin has also denied any mediation between India and China. Especially when both countries have not expressed any such desire. However, in view of Russia’s close relationship with China, India keeps informing Russia of LAC activities from time to time. Foreign Secretary Harshavardhan Shringla was first given to Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev about the situation of LAC during tensions in June.