There is no hope of easing tensions between India and China on the border. Late on Monday, China accused Indian troops of crossing the border and firing. It is claimed that the latest clash took place on a hill at the southern end of Pangog Soo Lake in Ladakh.

The Chinese newspaper Global Times has claimed a skirmish near Pangog So, quoting a spokesman for the Chinese Army’s Western Theater Command. The newspaper wrote, ‘The Indian Army crossed the LAC on the hill of Shenpao near the southern end of Pangong Soe Lake. The newspaper further wrote, “Indian soldiers fired warning shots at soldiers attached to the border patrol of the PLA trying to negotiate, after which the Chinese troops had to take steps to control the situation.”

Meanwhile, PL’s Western Theater Commander spokesperson Zhang Shui accused India of saying, ‘The Indian side has violated bilateral agreements. This will increase tensions and misunderstandings in the area. This is a serious military provocation. ‘ Zhang further said, ‘We demand from the Indian side to stop dangerous steps and punish the person who fired. At the same time, India should ensure that such incidents do not recur. The soldiers of the Western Kamand of the PLA will perform their duties and protect the territorial sovereignty of the nation. ‘

There has been no response from the Government of India or the army to the news of this clash. But the news agency ANI has also cited sources claiming that there was a shootout between Indo-China troops in the tense area near the LAC in the Ishqarn Ladakh sector.

Indian soldiers captured a strategically important peak near Pangong So

Responding to the nefarious antics of China, a few days ago, Indian troops captured an important peak on the southern bank of Pangong So Lake and forced PLA personnel to retreat, trying to infiltrate. Significantly, 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in June in Galvan Valley in Ladakh. However, how many people of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were killed in the skirmish was not given by China.

Rajnath has held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart to reduce stress

Let us tell you that talks have been going on between India and China to resolve the border dispute for the last three months. Both countries are in constant contact with diplomatic and military means to reduce the tension on the border. However, there has been no solution to the border dispute from the talks so far. In order to reduce tensions, last Friday in Moscow, Russia, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also held a bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe. The meeting lasted more than 2 hours. On the same issue, the possibility of a Moscow meeting between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also being expressed.

