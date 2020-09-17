The Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh has been undergoing an India-China border standoff since April. Despite several military and diplomatic level talks between the two, there has been no major breakthrough in reducing tensions. Once again, the central government bluntly said that China withdrew from all the conflicting places as soon as possible.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava told reporters, “China should work seriously with India to remove troops from all areas of the conflict as soon as possible”. He said that in the recent ministerial talks it was agreed that the troops should be removed quickly and completely.

Tension on the border between the two countries persists. The soldiers of India and China have also encountered many times. Violent clashes were first observed in the Galvan valley of eastern Ladakh on June 15, when Indo-Chinese soldiers came face to face. In this confrontation, 20 Indian soldiers were killed, while the Chinese side also suffered losses. However, China never stated the number of soldiers killed.

Speaking on the China issue, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said on Thursday evening, “We hope that China will fully respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and will not make any further efforts to change the status quo in a unilateral manner.”

The Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong lake: Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs

Significantly, after the Galvan confrontation, talks have also taken place between the two countries. At the same time, NSA Ajit Doval also discussed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over the phone. After this the Chinese army retreated from some areas but once again on the night of 29-30 August, Chinese troops tried unsuccessfully to infiltrate the Chushul sector. During this time, the soldiers of Mustaid country not only repelled the Chinese soldiers, but also captured the high altitude peaks, which gave India an edge over China. After this, at the beginning of September, India had thwarted China’s efforts.