The government on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of the entire situation in the region, including preparations for India’s ongoing campaign in eastern Ladakh. Government officials said that this meeting was held in view of the Chinese military’s continued aggressive approach and trying to intimidate Indian soldiers in the area again.

Sources said that in a 90-minute meeting of the highly-empowered ‘China Study Group’, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and the heads of the three services, including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors, covered about 3,500 kilometers. Vigilance along the Long Line of Actual Control (LAC) was also considered.

He said that Army Chief General MM Narwane gave information about the meeting of the Indian and Chinese forces on the north and south sides of Pangong Lake again in the meeting and efforts were made to deal effectively with such efforts. Explained the steps. “All aspects of the situation were reviewed in the China Study Group meeting,” a source said.

He said that in the meeting, necessary arrangements were also discussed to maintain the current level of forces and weapons in all the advance areas in eastern Ladakh and other sensitive sectors of high altitude. In these areas, the temperature in winter goes down to minus 25 degrees Celsius.

Core Commander level talks soon

Sources said that in the meeting there was also some discussion on what main points the Indian side has to raise in the next talks at the Corps Commander level. The talks are expected to focus on the implementation of the agreement reached between the foreign ministers of India and China in Moscow on 10 September.

A source said, “We will insist on withdrawing Chinese forces quickly and completely from all points of the confrontation.” This is the first step towards maintaining peace along the border. “Sources said that the Indian Army is yet to respond to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducting the next round of Corps Commander level talks. Have given A source said, “The Chinese Army has not yet responded, so no date has been set yet.” The talks can be held sometime next week.

Sources said that the situation remains tense at other collision points in eastern Ladakh, including the north and south sides of Pangong Lake. The Chinese ‘People’s Liberation Army’ (PLA) has made at least three attempts to intimidate Indian troops on the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Lake area. Even for the first time in 45 years, LAC was fired in the air.

