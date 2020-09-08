Highlights: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will leave for Russia tour on Tuesday

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is leaving for a four-day visit to Russia on Tuesday amid continuing tensions from China. The foreign minister will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting there. He is expected to stay in Iran on Tuesday en route to Moscow. According to people familiar with the matter, Jaishankar is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow. Jaishankar is going to attend the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting held in Moscow in which India and China are members.

Jaishankar is likely to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif in Tehran before leaving for Moscow. Jaishankar’s visit comes just days after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Moscow. Singh went to Russia to attend the SCO Defense Ministers meeting. It is worth mentioning that on Friday, Singh and China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghi had a meeting for about two hours due to increased tension on the border in East Ladakh.

In this conversation, Singh had specifically told Wei that India would not ‘leave an inch of ground’ and was committed to protecting its integrity and sovereignty at any cost. According to the official statement, Singh had told the Chinese counterpart that China should strictly respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and there should be no unilateral effort to change the situation as it should.

This was the first face-to-face meeting at the apex level of the two sides after the tussle started in early May in eastern Ladakh. People aware of the matter said that Jaishankar and Wang are expected to have a bilateral meeting on Thursday. It is noteworthy that the foreign ministers of the two countries spoke on the phone on June 17 and during this time it was agreed to handle the whole matter responsibly.

20 soldiers of India were martyred in a clash in Ladakh

The conversation took place two days after the skirmish between the soldiers of the two countries in the Galvan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The clash increased manifold. Chinese soldiers were also killed in the skirmish, but no information has been provided from China so far. According to the US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were killed in the clash.