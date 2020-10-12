Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh officially inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO). The government claims that these bridges have been built in record timelines. These 44 bridges are among 102 bridges being constructed by BRO. Earlier, 10 bridges have been started. Thus, 54 bridges have been built so far this year. The bridges that are being built from China to the ongoing border dispute in eastern Ladakh are so strong that they can also carry heavy T-90 tanks used in the event of war.

Of the 44 bridges, 30 of the 44 bridges fall on the route from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh on the LoC route, an official said. These are all Class 70 bridges, which is a technology that can carry a 70-tonne vehicle. The heaviest tank in India is the Arjun, which weighs about 60 tons.

Apart from this, the Indian Army has also deployed its T-90 Bhishma Tank on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) of India-China. It weighs about 45 tons. China has been continuously creating a tense atmosphere on the LoC for the past several months.

ALSO READ: China is increasing its military activities in Pangong Tso as LAC is yet to see tension

These bridges will improve connectivity and will prove to be very helpful in bringing troops and their weapons to the border. The government doubled the BRO’s goal of building bridges this year. BRO is constructing 102 bridges this year, whereas earlier 50 bridges were constructed in a year.

A BRO official said, “India needs to be on par with China, which has invested heavily in border infrastructure for decades.” We have already lost a lot of time and cannot continue the same approach. ”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at his decisions when he launched the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh earlier this month. In the meantime, he had blamed previous governments for their misplaced priorities and a lack of political will to focus on the roads along the border with China. Since the victory in 2014, PM Modi has laid great emphasis on increasing and strengthening the infrastructure on the India-China border.

Also read: When will China improve? US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said – Dragon deployed 60 thousand soldiers on LAC

According to an official statement, this is a reflection of the government’s hard work in the context that the BRO’s annual budget, which ranged between Rs 3,300 crore and Rs 4,600 crore in 2008-2016, saw substantial increases and 11,000 in 2020-21. Budget exceeded crores of rupees. At the same time, while inaugurating 44 bridges on Monday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also praised the BRO and its chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh for accomplishing the target in a short span of time. At the same time, General Harpal Singh said that 44 bridges have started on Monday, while 10 more bridges have been built earlier this year.