East Ladakh: In the midst of the ongoing tension on the LAC adjacent to eastern Ladakh, now the effect of winter on Chinese soldiers is clearly visible. According to the information, a large number of Chinese soldiers are reported to have fallen ill on the finger area adjacent to Pangong-Tso Lake. There has been a lot of stir in the field-hospital of the PLA Army in the Finger Area, which is being estimated that Chinese soldiers are not able to withstand the cold of LAC.

Minimum temperatures in high-altitude areas reach minus

According to the information, the minimum temperature in the high-altitude areas of LAC is reaching minus (-) 15-20. With this, the cold winds are also moving very fast. Due to which difficulties have arisen for Chinese soldiers. Let us tell you that the LAC adjacent to eastern Ladakh is from 14 thousand feet to 18 feet. In such a situation, due to being deployed at such a height, the soldiers get sick like Acute Mountain Sickness and Hapo ie High-Altitude Palmonary Oedema. Due to which there is a news of sending Chinese soldiers from the forward-location to the field hospital.

Let us tell you that the field-hospital (military hospital) of the Chinese Army is only between the finger area 4 and 8. When the Chinese Army had secretly captured the area between 4 and 8 of the finger area during the Corona period, the PLA had set up its field hospital here.

No special training to deploy Chinese troops in forward location

According to sources, there is no special training for Chinese soldiers to be deployed in forward locations. His soldiers usually lived in Garrison (military cantonment) far behind the LAC before tensions. Chinese soldiers used to come to LAC only for patrolling. But ever since tensions between the two countries have started, Chinese troops have been deployed at the forward location, these forward locations are quite high – especially in the finger area. Due to the Pangong-tso lake being close, the cold has increased.

Forward locations of LAC (ie in disputed areas) because it is difficult to build a permanent structure, so soldiers have to stay in tents. During the day time, the sun is very strong in this area, due to which the adverse climate is not affected by the soldiers. But as the day falls, the temperature drops down very fast. Rapid drop in temperature is also affecting the health of soldiers.

LAC will start snowing in the coming days

In addition to the finger area, the Chinese army has to keep an open vigil on the Kailash-Range hills south of Pangong-tso Lake. Because the heights of the Kailash Range, Gurung Hill, Magar Hill and Rechin-La Pass have been controlled by the Indian Army. There was no pre-deployment of Chinese army here. In view of the Dominance of the Indian Army, the Chinese Army has moved ahead from the Moldo and Spangur-Gap Cantonment in this area. But due to not having a permanent base, the soldiers are facing a lot of problems. LAC will start snowing in the coming days. Then the difficulties may increase further. It is very important to mention here that soldiers have to stay in tents at forward locations. Only three to four soldiers are able to live in a tent.

According to sources, unlike the PLA Army of China, the Indian Army is stationed at the forward location of LAC for twelve months. In such a situation, the Indian soldier is well aware of the terrain of this region as well as the climate. Although the health problem related to high altitude has been seen in Indian soldiers also, but it is much more in the Chinese army. According to sources, so far, any Indian Army which has been evacuated from a forward location has become preventive-evacuation. That is, before his health worsens, he is admitted to the field hospital. And after a few days he is ready to do his duty again and is sent back to LAC.

Indian army made special arrangements for winter

ABP News recently told during the reporting in Leh-Ladakh and showed how the Indian Army has prepared itself for the winter. India has made arrangements from Europe to Artic-tent to Special Clothing. Even if the soldiers sleep by putting these artistic tents on top of the snow, they do not feel so cold.

The result of the deteriorating health of Chinese soldiers is that the Chinese Army has not been doing any major action on LAC for the last one month. In the sixth round meeting also, the Chinese Army has agreed not to increase the number of more troops on LAC. That is, no more soldiers will be deployed than the number that are currently deployed. According to an estimate, around 50-50 thousand soldiers of both countries are currently deployed on the 826 km long LAC adjacent to East Ladakh, starting from Karakoram-Pass, DBO, Depsang Plains, Galvan Valley, Finger Area, Kailash Range. Passes through Chumar and Demochok.

Even in the seventh round of meeting, the Chinese Army has given a new proposal to end the tension on the LAC adjacent to East Ladakh, which India is considering.

