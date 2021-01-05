The troops of India and China are engaged on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. There is no hope of ending the deadlock. The forces on both sides are ready to stand tall and are preparing ahead. Both India and China have said that they want a solution to the deadlock through negotiations but the date of the next round of core commander meeting is not being decided. A senior Indian Army officer said that ‘there is no common ground for talks, so the date of the meeting is not being fixed. There is no talk even about the meeting.The army officer said that India has a clear stand that the position on LAC should be restored before April and the talks will also be on it. China on the other hand wants the first Indian army to remove the soldier from the peaks of the south shore of Pangong Lake. The common ground of dialogue is not being formed, so the next round of core commander meeting is not being held. However, the hotline is in constant conversation. He has said that talk on hotline is done only for line checking. So far, 8 rounds of corps commander meetings have been held between the army of India and China.

India and China have such a large number of soldiers for the first time in the High Altitude area.

For the first time such a large number of Indian and Chinese troops have been stationed at the High Altitude on the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The temperature there has reached minus forty degrees. Every two weeks, there is a rotation of the soldiers stationed there, that is, the soldiers stationed there are being replaced. The rotation of troops is also going on from the Chinese side. Surviving there is the biggest challenge in this season.

China is improving its airbase near LAC

According to Intelligence Agency sources, China is improving the infrastructure in its airbase near LAC. Is building new hangars for its fighter jets and also improving lighting systems. According to sources, China is preparing closed hangars in its airbase from all four sides in which China can keep its fighter aircraft safe. The wall of the hangar is being made more than three meters thick and the hangar doors are being made with single piece strong steel plates. They are being prepared in such a way that 300 to 500 kg bombs, ground penetrating bombs, do not harm fighter jets standing in the hangar. China is also installing a new lighting system at Skardu airbase in Pakistan. So that air operation can be continued in all weather round the clock.