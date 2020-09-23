Highlights: The ongoing talks between India and China to resolve the Ladakh crisis are once again inconclusive

India is demanding removal of army from all disputed places in Ladakh and restoration of status quo

On the other hand, China is insisting that India remove its soldiers from the high peaks of Pangong Lake.

Beijing

The ongoing negotiations between India and China to resolve the Ladakh crisis were once again inconclusive. Indian negotiators are demanding the removal of the army from all the disputed places in eastern Ladakh and the restoration of the status quo. On the other hand, China continues to insist that India remove its troops from the strategically important high-altitude peaks on the southern shore of Pangong Lake.

However, there has also been a significant agreement between India and China in the sixth round of Commander Level meetings. Military officials of both countries have agreed that India and China will not send more troops to the forward posts. In addition, both sides will take practical steps to resolve mutual problems appropriately, jointly ensuring peace in the border areas. In such a situation, it is believed that in the coming days, the tension on the border will decrease.

‘Avoiding unilaterally changing the situation at the ground level’

This shared statement said that the two countries would hold the seventh round of talks as early as possible and take practical steps to resolve the problem at the ground level. At the same time, they will jointly protect peace and harmony in the border areas. It is being told that talks between the two sides in Moldo lasted for about 13 hours but no agreement could be reached on any subject. The joint statement said that both sides would not send more troops on the advance fronts, would avoid unilaterally changing the situation at the ground level and would not take any action that would worsen the situation further.



Meanwhile, an Indian official said that earlier we used to ask the Chinese Army to restore the situation in mid-April but now the PLA is demanding that they move away from the high altitude of the southern shore of Pangong Lake. Let us tell that India had deployed on these Indian peaks on 29 August. Since then, China has been continuously trying to remove Indian troops. The Indian jawan is monitoring the area of ​​China from these peaks and the Moldo Chinese military base is also in the ranks of the Indian jawans.

Experts warn India about joint statement

On the other hand, experts have warned India about this joint statement. Vipin Narang, a professor at MIT, says that this joint statement talks about the resumption of the current situation, which would greatly benefit China. At the same time, another expert in Chinese affairs, Brahma Chellani, says that this Chinese aggression is the result of long preparation. One indicator of this was the construction of infrastructure on LAC. The second indicator was the deployment of machine-equipped boats at Pangong Lake after Modi’s shijinping reception. How did India miss these warning signs?



Chelani said that China’s current strategy against India is to force and blackmail. This includes the deployment of a medium-range missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons in the Aksai Chin area. Also tell the world that the situation is under control. This is what this shared statement says and it lacks progress. Experts also say that this shared statement proves that there is a serious disagreement between the two countries regarding the removal of forces.