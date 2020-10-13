Highlights: Army expresses satisfaction over recent military talks between India and China to reduce tension on LAC

new Delhi

On Monday, India and China held seventh commander-level talks between India and China to ease the tremendous tension going on in the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army has called this conversation honest, comprehensive and constructive. The army said that during the discussions, mutual understanding has increased in both countries about each other’s situation.

A spokesman for the Indian Army said that it was agreed in the India-China dialogue that dialogue would be maintained to find an acceptable solution to both sides for the withdrawal of troops as soon as possible. The spokesman said that India and China agreed to maintain dialogue and contact through military and diplomatic channels. The army spokesman said that the two sides had constructive discussions and during this time mutual understanding of each other’s situation grew.