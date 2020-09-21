The ongoing deadlock between India and China is not being named. On the outskirts, China is doing such activities that the LAC environment has become very hot. China’s military wanted to intimidate India by showing its military strength, but India’s retaliatory response tied China to the bell. In front of the might of the Indian jawans, the PLA of China descended even to play songs. Now the Chinese army is going to tremble even more. Because the country’s latest fighter jets, the Rafale Fighter Jet in Ladakh, is now flying in the sky above Ladakh.In some areas of eastern Ladakh, there is constant tension between China and India. On Sunday, defense sources said some Mirage aircraft have also been seen flying along the border. The Air Force inducted Rafale aircraft into the Air Force at a function held at Ambala Air Force Station on September 10. Earlier in late July, five Rafale aircraft from France reached Ambala.

Rafale flight in Ladakh hills

According to sources, Rafale pilots flew planes from Ambala to Ladakh. Actually, it was done as a practice. This is being done so that Rafale pilots become familiar with the weather and atmosphere there. If China does any kind of guile and needs Rafale, its pilots are already familiar with this environment.

Rafael’s journey up to 750-1650 km

4.5-generation Rafales range from 780-km to 1,650 km without midair refueling. It depends on the individual operation. In addition, fighter jets have been equipped with long stand-off weapons such as long-range ‘scalp’ air-to-ground cruise missiles over 300 km.

Rafael will be heavy on the enemy

When the Rafale aircraft were inducted into the Air Force, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said that he has been inducted into the Air Force at the right time. These will increase the strength of the Air Force. He had also said that wherever the Golden Arrows (Rafael Swadron) would be deployed, he would always outnumber the enemy. There were reports that China has deployed fighter aircraft at several airports falling in the Tibetan region, due to which it is necessary for India to take such a step.

Raphael at the forefront

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the incorporation of the game-changing Rafale was a strong message for the world and especially for those who challenged India’s sovereignty. On July 29, five Rafaels reached the Ambala airbase from France. After this, Rafael’s trial was flown in various areas including the hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh during the day and night. All 36 Rafale are expected to visit India by 2022 under a Rs 59,000 crore deal with France in September 2016. Equipped with a 22-km strike range, ‘scalp’ missiles and other weapons, Rafael will overtake Pakistani and Chinese rivals such as the F-16, JF-17 and J-20s.

Fully prepared air force

The Indian Air Force currently has a full line of 3,488 km long line of control along with border Sukhoi-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29 and other fighter aircraft as well as Chinook heavy-lift and Apache attack helicopters in Ladakh. Deployed sufficient numbers in off control.