India China Latest Border Clash has tried to infiltrate Indian territory again with Chinese soldiers, which has been thwarted by the Indian Army. There has been a fresh clash in East Ladakh between India and China on the night of 29-30 August. Meanwhile, politics has also started. Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has surrounded the government by tweeting.Randeep Surjewala Tweet wrote, tweeting, ‘New adventure of occupation on the land of the country!

Pangong So Lake area,

Gogra and Galvan Valley,

Depsung Planes,

Transcripts,

Doka Law and Naku Law Pass.

The army stands fearless in defense of Mother India

But when will Modi ji’s “red eye” appear?

According to information received from the government, the Chinese troops moved the movement by going beyond the dialogue. The Indian Army opposed the activity of the PLA Army on the southern side of Pangong lake clash. According to the press information bureau’s release, the army did not let China advance. India has increased its deployment in the region. Despite this clash, Brigade Commander Level’s flag meeting is going on in Chushul. This is the second largest incident on the China border after a violent clash in the Galvan Valley on the night of 15 June. As of now, all the soldiers are said to be safe.