In a meeting in Moscow between the Foreign Ministers of India and China on Thursday, the two agreed on 5 points to reduce tension in Ladakh. After this meeting, a statement was issued on behalf of China, in which China expressed displeasure over the firing incident and said that India should withdraw its troops and military equipment. This statement also reflected for the first time a change in China’s attitude.

For the first time since the meeting of Jaishankar and Wang Yi, China did not say that India was solely responsible for the Ladakh crisis. Earlier in the talks till now, China had been stressing that India is solely responsible for the Ladakh crisis. During the meeting with the Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow, the Chinese Defense Minister held India fully responsible for the Ladakh crisis.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said that relations between the two countries and the armies have been affected by the border dispute and that India has full responsibility for it. Not only this, after the Galvan violence, China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) spokesman Wu Qian had said that India is completely responsible for what happened in Galvan. Indian troops instigated our unit. Now it is happening for the first time that China has not considered India completely responsible.

China is not seen retreating from Pangong’s Finger 4

However, China is still not seen retreating from the Pangong Lake area. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the situation on China’s border is very firm. China believes firing and other dangerous action incidents should be stopped which violate the commitment made between the two sides. It is important that all troops and military equipment be removed. The troops at the border retreat rapidly so as to reduce tensions. On the other hand, experts say that even though China’s attitude has softened now, its real attitude will have to be seen on the ground. India will have to keep a close watch on the behavior of Chinese soldiers.



Amidst these talks, Hu Shijin, editor of the Chinese government propaganda newspaper Global Times, threatened that Chinese troops would continue to compete with them until the cold weather if Indian troops did not withdraw from the south bank of Pangong Lake. He also said that the operating system of Indian soldiers is very poor. Many Indian soldiers will either die of cold or be re-corona virus. If there is a war, the Indian Army will be able to be defeated rapidly.

The action of Indian soldiers changed China’s attitude!

Let us tell you that this change in the attitude of China has come at a time when the Indian soldiers have strengthened their position on both the southern and northern sides of Pangong Lake. The Indian Army has occupied a position that is even higher than the Finger-4. Chinese soldiers came close to it on Monday evening and tried to remove the barricades. After which the Indian soldiers gave him a strict warning and said that if he does not go back, there will be serious consequences. Chinese soldiers fired in the air and tried to exert pressure on the Indian troops. But after a stern warning from Indian soldiers, he was forced to retreat.