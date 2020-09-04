The body wrapped in the tricolor, but there are no slogans of martyrdom, nor the inundation of tears… A young man was quietly sacrificed for the country on the Ladakh border. In Ladakh, there are some soldiers on the border of the country to take a front from the Chinese, about which hardly anyone knows much. One such young India went forever to protect the mother. His body is covered with a shroud of tricolor but there is a noise of silence all around. There were tears in the eyes of his family members present there, but not of regret, but of regret.Tensions between India and China are increasing now. Indian soldiers destroyed China’s nefarious plans every time. China wanted to increase its activity around Pangong Lake (India China Pangong Lake) along the eastern Ladakh region, but it was probably forgotten that the Indian Army’s brave fighters are stationed here. The government reported on 31 August that Chinese forces had arrived near Pangong Lake with the intention of infiltrating where the two armies clashed. According to the reports, the Indian jawans cut the teeth of the Chinese and they were forced to flee. In this struggle, a young SSF soldier was martyred.

SFF jawans work for anonymous country

This unit is a very secretive, so the news of its fighting does not come out. A soldier was killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers on 29–30 August. However, nothing has been officially said. Nema Tenzin, the Company Leader of the Development Regiment of India’s ‘Special Frontier Force’, died on Saturday night during a military campaign in the area along the southern bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

SFF Soldier: The brave fighters were going to be deployed on the China border, people saluted the soldiers stopping the way

Nima Tenzin was martyred

The body of Officer Neema Tenzin wrapped in the tricolor was brought to the village of Choglamsar, six kilometers from Leh city, on Tuesday morning. According to Namdol Lagayari, a member of the exile-parliament of Tibet, he was cremated here according to Tibeto-Buddhist traditions. During an interaction with the BBC, Namdol Lagayari told that once the independent country but now Nima Tenzin of Tibet, a Chinese territory, was the company leader in the development regiment of the Special Frontier Force (SFF) of India and two days ago Indian troops and Chinese Peoples He died in a clash between the Liberation Army in the Pangong Lake area.

60 years old history

The PLA’s Western Theater Command moved to the Galvan Valley with its salute slicing move. Resistance and retaliation from the Indian side is led by SFF. It is a force with a history of nearly 60 years. The top-secret guerrilla regiment, also known as Establishment 22 (read as two-two), was raised by the Nehru government in 1962 during the war with China.

Deployment in difficult areas

The SFF was tasked to engage in covert operations behind the enemy in the difficult Himalayan mountainous region located outside Chakrata in Uttarakhand. Indian intelligence officials enlisted the help of Tibetan guerrilla fighters from Chushi Gangdruk to bring this top secret unit to include Tibetan refugees and the dreaded Khampa warriors in India. This force was established exactly one week after the Indo-China war.

Where did this unit show might

This unit played a key role in stopping the Pakistani Army in Chittagong during the Bangladesh War in 1971, Operation Bluestar in 1984, Siachen Glacier in 1984 and Kargil War against Pakistan in 1999. Each of the commandos of this unit is trained in mountain warfare, guerrilla warfare, covert operations and intelligence gathering among others. One day, certainly one day, we will teach the Chinese a lesson ‘says their regimental song.