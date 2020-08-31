The Chinese Air Force (People’s Liberation Army Air Force) has re-deployed its most advanced fifth generation fighter aircraft near Ladakh amidst ongoing tension on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. J-20 fighter jets are flying continuously near Ladakh. China has redeployed the J-20 just days before its recent failed attempt at a Galvan-like glacier in eastern Ladakh. The Chinese Army once again tried to change the status quo of LAC, like Galvan, on the southern shore of Pangong So Lake in eastern Ladakh, which was thwarted by our immediate troops.On the intervening night of 29 and 30 August, the Indian Army notices a stir of Chinese troops and foils an attempt to encroach on the southern side of Pangong Soo Lake, located east of Chushul in the Ladakh region.

Sources associated with the government told ANI, ‘The PLAAF (Chinese Air Force) has redeployed the J-20 at Hotan Air Base and is flying them near Ladakh and adjoining Indian areas. Apart from this, China is also continuing to deploy strategic bomber aircraft.

In fact, after India got its first consignment of Rafale fighter jets, China had deployed its most advanced aircraft J-20 near Ladakh. 5 Rafale fighter aircraft have already been part of the Air Force and in the next 1-2 months, 3 to 4 more Rafale will join the Indian Air Force.

Chinese J-20 fighter jets are flying from different air bases across the Ladakh, especially Hotan and Gar Gunsa. China has already deployed J-20s at these air bases. However, some were sent to other air bases before being redeployed.

Earlier, Indian Army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand said in a statement on Monday, “On the intervening night of 29 and 30 August, Chinese troops tried to change the status quo through the provocative military movement in eastern Ladakh. This was a violation of the consensus reached in military and diplomatic negotiations amidst ongoing tension. ‘

Rafael vs J-20

According to Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd.), Former Chief of the Indian Air Force, far from confronting Rafael to the Chinese J-20, he is so dwarfed by Rafael’s merits that comparing the two is meaningless. The former Air Chief says that Rafael fighter jets are much higher than China’s J-20 aircraft.

He counted the merits of Rafael and said that it is the best in the world in terms of electronic warfare technology, it has Meteor missiles which are guided by radars and Jay Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missiles (BVRAAM). SCALP is the most deadly air-to-ground weapon in Rafale in India, which is going to be heavy on every weapon available with China in mountainous and high altitude areas.