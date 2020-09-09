How was the box rebellion named? The foreign powers of China named a mysterious community named Yihequan as Boxer. In fact, the people who were recruiting people in the name of Chinese nationalism, they were actually kung-fu fighters and had a kind of boxing. The countries that participated in crushing this revolt included the United Kingdom, America, Germany, Italy, Japan, France, Russia, Austria and Hungary.

Jodhpur Lancers and Ganga Risala Units of Jodhpur Lancers, Bikaner Ganga Risala and 1 Rajput from Rajasthan stayed in China for a month. Jodhpur Lancers was represented by Sir Pratap Singh of Idar, while Bikaner Risala was represented by Maharaja Ganga Singh of Bikaner.

Maharaj Ganga Singh’s grand welcome in return According to documents provided by Bikaner State Archives, when Ganga Singh came to know of the need to send some Indian troops to China, he offered to take part in it himself. Ganga Singh left on 1 September 1900 and reached Hong Kong on 14 September. In Tienstin, he represented the camel squad of the Ganges Risala. He later captured Pontingfu and won over Pitang. Documents show that when he returned to Calcutta in December 1900, on the orders of Viceroy Lord Curzon, there was a huge crowd to welcome him there.

Strong opposition to atrocities on Chinese The soldiers of Rajasthan fought on behalf of the British, but the Rajasthani soldiers were strongly opposing them while the armies of the western countries tortured the Chinese during the fighting. Sir Pratap Singh’s officer Amar Singh Rathore expressed his displeasure at the behavior of Russians towards the Chinese in their personal diaries. In his diary, he mentioned the rape of Chinese women by the soldiers of Western countries and the harassment of local Chinese. Later a book on his diary was published.

How did the box rebellion end? 23 thousand Rajasthani soldiers played their part in ending the Boxer Rebellion. After the defeat of the Boxers, the rebellion came to an end and on September 7, 1901, the box protocol was signed. Under the agreement, the Manchu government gave $ 33 million to make up for the loss. In addition, the Chinese executed some rebel leaders. The rebellion weakened the Qing dynasty and ended after a decade.

Why did rebellion erupt? Interference of foreign forces inside China Intervention of Christian missionaries in Chinese tradition Western powers outraged by attacks on American and German churches and priests Competition to seek economic opportunities in China between Western forces Preference given by foreign powers to China’s Christian community Foreigners and foreign companies to be exempt from special rights, additional territorial rights, Chinese law

Then 23 thousand soldiers of Rajasthan went to China on behalf of the British government. Several Christian missionaries were killed in North China in this 1899 rebellion. After that, the Allied Forces of the Western countries took over the front and crushed the rebellion. Let’s know some important things of China’s Boxer Rebellion …