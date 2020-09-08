Highlights: China again issued statement on the incident of September 7, reiterated the same thing

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said – troops withdrawn to India

China said – India should stop taking dangerous steps, we have told them

The Indian government had made it clear, we did not fire the Chinese soldiers

On the southern bank of Pangong Lake, China has grown up after eating its mouth. Repeatedly tries to attack the border but fails. India was held responsible by China for the September 7 incident. India in its reply made it clear that the Chinese soldiers fired. Now China has reiterated that India fired at the patrolling soldiers. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that “India’s soldiers who have crossed the border should be recalled.” India is strategically located in several places with significant elevation on the southern shore of Paigong Lake. From there, any movement of the Chinese Army will be known in advance. China has been fueled by this.

China is making its mistake in India

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “On September 7, Indian troops illegally crossed the LAC and entered the southern coast of Pangong Tso. Indian soldiers opened fire on our border patrolling jawans who went to talk.” Our soldiers also had to take steps to handle the situation. “

India’s behavior is beyond agreements … It is a serious military provocation. We have asked them through diplomatic and military routes to stop taking dangerous steps immediately, recall those crossing the border and discipline the frontline troops. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

China started telling Arunachal again on this question of India

India exposed the claims of China

The Government of India clearly said that the rhetoric that China is making regarding the September 7 incident is only to mislead their people and people internationally. India said that China is continuously violating the agreement and is constantly taking provocative measures. The statement said that “On September 7, Chinese troops tried to come to one of our forward positions. When Indian soldiers stopped them, Chinese soldiers fired a few rounds in the air to put pressure on Indian troops.”

..So the Dragon’s well thought out strategy behind the conspiracy against India at LAC!

Midnight China accused

Late on Monday, China alleged that the Indian Army opened fire on the LAC on the south bank of Pangong Lake. According to China, the Indian Army fired warning shots at the people of the China border guards trying to negotiate. China alleged that the Indian Army crossed the LAC at Shenpao Hill and alleged that India violated bilateral agreements. This will increase tension and misunderstanding in the area. On behalf of the Commander of the Western Theater Command of the Chinese Army, it was said that we demand from the Indian side to stop the dangerous steps and punish the firing person and ensure that such an incident does not happen again.