new Delhi

Once again, China has tried to create a new controversy on the issue of LAC by refusing to speak. However, India retaliated and told China in a strict manner that the intention of wandering again and again would not be successful. Indeed, China has said that it does not recognize the union territory of Ladakh and opposes the infrastructure work being done by India in this area. China is once again citing the unilateral agreement of 1959 in deciding the LAC.

India has rejected the Chinese claim regarding Line of Actual Control (LAC). A spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement that India never considered the 1959 unilaterally fixed LAC of China. After 1993, many such agreements were aimed at maintaining peace and status quo on the border till the final agreement.

India has committed

The Ministry of External Affairs said that in 2005 India is committed to an agreement on political parameters and guiding principles for settlement of the border. Both India and China are committed to clarifying the LAC to reach a common understanding of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India illegally formed Ladakh Union Territory, we do not recognize: China

‘China’s statement objectionable’

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India never accepted the unilateral definition of LAC towards China in 1959. In 1993, 1996 and 2005, the Ministry of External Affairs said that in bilateral negotiations with China, it was agreed that the points on which the deadlock between the two countries on the LAC would be resolved and the way of negotiation would be avoided. India said that such a statement of China in such a situation is objectionable and also a gross violation of the mutual agreement between the two countries.

China wants unilateral allocation of LAC

Let me tell you that till 2003, efforts were being made to determine LAC on both sides but after that China stopped showing interest in it, so the process stopped. Now China says that there is only one LAC, it is a violation of previous consents. For the past few months, China has been trying to change the LAC allocation unilaterally.

At the meeting of Foreign Ministers on September 10, China also promised to accept the agreements so far. India hopes that China will stick to the agreements and agreements and will not proceed unilaterally to change the LAC.

