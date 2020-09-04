Highlights: China is afraid of coming alone and from the front

China made a different strategy to surround India

Preparing to surround India from both sides at the same time by taking the support of Pakistan

Pakistan resorted to proxy war, India wants to exploit the opportunity if it tangles with China

new Delhi

Given the current tensions between India and China (India-China Dispute), the talks seem unlikely to resolve the issue. China’s expansionist thinking and ambition to become a super power has increased so much that it is willing to go to any extent. Everything was going well before May 5 but suddenly the Chinese army started infiltrating the Indian areas. Indian soldiers foiled every attempt of his. China was further annoyed because the war of 1962 still appears in his mind. After this, on 15 June, there was a bloody conflict between the two forces and in this conflict, China also suffered the brunt. But things have changed a lot now. China has also realized that the monkey will no longer run from India. Now he is working on another strategy.

What does china want to do

China now wants to resort to two front war strategy. Actually, if you look closely at the map, you will be able to understand this policy better. On this side of India, the biggest enemy sat Pakistan and on the other side China with expansionist thinking. India is trapped between the two countries. India’s borders are adjacent to both countries and the dispute remains at the peak level. In such a situation, now China’s strategy is that Pakistan surrounds India from one side and China from the other side. The friendship between Pakistan and China is well known, this friendship is only due to India and China is also not interested in Pakistan, since its interests are there, it considers Pakistan as its most intimate friend. A few days ago a report came that China’s air refueling aircraft had landed at Skardu Airport in Pakistan located in the region.

What did the chief of defense say

Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat has expressed the possibility of opening a front against China and Pakistan (Threat of China-Pak calibrated action against India), saying that we need to be prepared for this. He said that we need to pay high attention to Chinese economic and military support to Pakistan in Pakistan’s occupied Kashmir (POK). Apart from this, there is an increasing risk of conflict on western as well as eastern front for which we have to be prepared. He said that we have recently noticed some aggressive activities of China but we have the ability to respond to it.

What does proxy war mean

In the third India-US Strategic Partnership Forum between India and the US, General Rawat said that Pakistan is waging a proxy war against India but will fail. He said, ‘Pakistan is waging a proxy war against India. It is trying to spread terrorism in other parts of India apart from the infiltration of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. He wants to make it difficult for us on the northern border, but he will fail and he will have to suffer heavy losses.

Pakistan will help China

Actually, Pakistan has given its share of Aksai to China, China has access to Pakistan via Karakoram Pass. Here he is doing construction work. If there is a war between China and India, then Pakistan can help China through this path. Through this route, Pakistan can provide goods, logistics etc. to China. The second thing is another. PoK is adjacent to Jammu and Kashmir of India. Pakistan continues to act here. Pakistan wants terrorism to be promoted in Kashmir of India by any means. So that India struggles with internal strife and China-Pakistan can start infiltrating into India. But this is not possible.

What is behind raising army in POK

Pakistan has deployed two army divisions near the LoC in Gilgit-Baltistan (POK), in view of the ongoing tension between India and China in Ladakh. The deployment of around 20,000 soldiers near the Line of Control of the Pakistani Army is seen as an attempt to pressure India. It is feared that Pakistan is doing such activities at the behest of China. Chinese officials are in talks with extremist group Al Badar to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a report from our affiliate Economic Times. This clearly indicates that China and Pakistan are joining the border. In this series, Pakistan has deployed 20 thousand soldiers to increase tension on the western border of Kashmir.