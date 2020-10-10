The Commander (India China talk) level meeting is going to be held for the seventh time with China on October 12. Like all times, this time it is being hoped that China will improve its antics and the tension between the two countries on the border will reduce. The agenda for military talks at the meeting to be held on the 12th will be the de-escalation of the army face-off sites as well as the entire border in eastern Ladakh.The dispute that has been going on between India and China for almost 6 months has not been settled yet. Only two-three kilometers of the LAC troops are lying in the LAC. The Power China Study Group (CSG) was formed on Friday to end the controversy. According to sources, the CSG includes Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Army Chief General MM Naravane. The CSG Group also reviewed the situation in East Ladakh.

Some peace after the meeting of foreign ministers

There has been no news of a military confrontation in the high-altitude region in the sixth month following discussions between India and China foreign ministers in Moscow. Considering the tense situation, both countries have decided to stay in winter. Both sides want to maintain tanks, armored vehicles, howitzers, surface-to-air missile systems and more than 50,000 troops in the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

India China Talk: Commander level meeting, place and date to be decided amidst tension

The seventh round of talks on October 12

The Indian delegation to the seventh round of military talks on October 12 will include Lt Gen Harinder Singh and PGK Menon (who will take over as the 14 Corps Commander on 14 October) and Navin Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia), Ministry of External Affairs. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been adamant about Indian soldiers till now. Indian jawans captured the ridge line drawn from Thang to Gurung Hill, Spanggur Gap, Magar Hill, Mukhapari, Rejangangi on the southern bank of Pangong Tso. La and Rekin La (Rechin mountain pass) are also occupied by India on 29–30 August.

India stands firm in its stand

However India is adamant on its stand that it has to make an “entire Ladakh East” de-escalation plan, which includes heavy PLA build-ups along with Pangong Tso, Chushul and Gogra-Hotsprings. The strategically located Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldi sector, as previously reported by TOI.