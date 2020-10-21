The Indian Army has returned its soldier to China, who crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to Ladakh. Last night handed over the Chinese Army Corporal Wang Ya Long to the Chinese Army at the meeting site in Chushul Moldo.

Let me tell you that a Chinese soldier was caught by the Indian Army amidst the ongoing dispute over the border dispute in East Ladakh. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has also confirmed that one of its soldiers went missing near the border on Sunday night.

Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the Chinese Army at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, last night. pic.twitter.com/ZFROVSdhDz – ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

China had requested the Indian Army to return its troops according to protocol. The Indian Army said on Monday that it had apprehended a soldier of the People’s Liberation Army in the Demchok sector of East Ladakh on Monday, who has been identified as a colonel.

China said – cross the border in search of yak, please return

Western Theater Command spokesman Colonel Zhang Shuili released a statement on the missing PLA soldier on Monday night, saying that one of our Chinese soldiers went missing when he helped a shepherd find his lost yak on the night of 18 October. was doing. However, he has not identified his soldier. Western Theater Command spokesman Colonel Zhang further said in the statement that shortly after the incident the Chinese border guards had informed the Indian side of the incident and hoped that the Indian side would help in finding and rescuing the Chinese soldier.