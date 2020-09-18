Highlights: Indian soldiers will stand on LAC in winter amid Indo-China border dispute

Arrangements on LAC completed in Eastern Ladakh for deployment of 40 thousand additional troops

Army officials said that the deployment of troops under operational exercises

new Delhi

The tension on the Indo-China border in Ladakh does not seem to be normal. The Indian Army has made full preparations to stay at the border in winter, as the continuous interaction between the two countries at the level of military officers is getting frustrated. It was told that in winter, the army has completed the stay of 40 thousand additional soldiers on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Temperari shelters have been made here where soldiers can stay in winter.

Work Shelters Made for Seals

Although every year the soldiers are stationed there even in winter, but due to the stress on the bar LAC, 35 to 40 thousand additional soldiers have been deployed there. According to an army officer, accommodation for additional soldiers has been completed. These are called Operational Work Shelters. It has a solid structure at the bottom and the walls are made of pre-fabricated panels on all four sides. It is of different sizes. It is sufficient to accommodate 5-7 soldiers to accommodate up to 40 soldiers simultaneously.

The official said that it has a heating facility. If there is a large shelter, there is a centralized heating facility and if there is a small shelter, it uses a Bukhari (a type of heater). The soldiers who live more than 12 thousand feet in height, the mountaining equipment with special clothing, also includes special tents. These tents are made of several layers so that the inside remains warm. The soldiers deployed in the forward area use these tents. They put tents there and make a tent wall around the tent with nearby stones to protect it from the wind.

Additional deployment due to border dispute!

According to the officer, there were already arrangements for the soldiers who are already stationed there. This time the number of soldiers is large. Therefore additional arrangements have been made. He said that it is not the case that arrangements were made for additional soldiers to stay only after the situation in LAC deteriorated. This operational exercise is done every year in which a complete blueprint is prepared that if needed, how additional troops will be deployed and how their arrangements will be made.

He informed that there are also civil infrastructure in many places which will be used as a shelter. Apart from this, the sheds that have been built to keep the vehicles can also be used for living. There are also many sheds to keep tanks there, but now when the tanks are out, these sheds can also be used for living.