Highlights: Traitor China is making frequent moves along the Line of Actual Control

Midnight of 29-30 August, his soldiers were secretly trying to sneak into the Indian border.

Mustaid Indian soldiers pushed the dragon’s army and drove away.

new Delhi

Given the history of China’s fraud, India has imposed tremendous barricades on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) adjoining Ladakh. Indian and India Border Dispute are monitoring day and night to stop the nefarious activities of the dragon. Meanwhile, China once again tried to infiltrate India’s land on the night of 29-30 August. But the Indian soldiers mustered the Chinese back.



China dismisses India’s allegations of changing status quo in Pangong lake area

Tank, 200 jawans, China had again prepared for deception



China quietly made preparations to infiltrate the Indian border in the dark of night. The Dragon Army tank, along with 200 soldiers and ammunition, had tried to infiltrate into the southern area of ​​Pangong Lake News, the Indian border. But on the LAC, the Indian troops mustered the enemy’s army back. Chinese forces had come to the region to fully encircle the incursion. Please tell that on 15 June, the forces of India and China in the Galvan Valley

Now buy a car or wait for Diwali bumpers discounts, every answer will be found here

Indian troops repelled Chinese forces far behind

According to army sources, the Indian Army was already ready and the Indian Army’s deployment there was increased. Indian soldiers not only thwarted Chinese troops’ attempt to sneak in, but drove them far behind. In this game of China, Indian army defeated China. During this time no casualties of any soldiers were reported.

This time, Finger not between 4 and 8, clash south of Pangong Lake

Complete statement of Indian Army

The Indian Army noted China’s aggressive attitude in the Pengong Tso area that on the intervening night of 29/30 August, PLA troops violated the agreement that was formed during military and diplomatic negotiations during the ongoing tension in eastern Ladakh. Chinese troops carried out provocative military activities to change the status quo.

The area from which the 1962 war broke out, why is China building a new road there?

The army said that Indian troops took steps to strengthen our position while stopping PLA activity on the southern shore of Pengong Tso Lake and sabotaged China’s intention to unilaterally change the ground reality. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and stability through dialogue, but is equally determined to maintain its territorial integrity intact. A brigade commander level flag meeting is going on in Chusool to resolve the disputes.