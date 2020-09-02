Highlights: India increases military deployment on LAC in northeastern states amid tensions with China in Ladakh

Deployment of Indian troops in large number in Arunachal Pradesh, will be a befitting reply to any Chinese avalanche

India increased border security after violent clash with Chinese troops in Galvan Valley in June

Guwahati

After a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June, India has deployed a large number of military deployments on LACs in the northeastern states. Government sources gave this information.

The violent clashes in June in Ladakh were the worst skirmishes in recent decades between the two Asian nations and there have been few signs of continued tensions since then. This is the reason why India is continuously increasing military deployment on LAC. Chinese soldiers had just tried to infiltrate the Indian border in Pangong So area on the intervening night of August 29-30 and August 31, but were repulsed by Indian troops.

The agitation in Indian troops in Anjav district of Arunachal Pradesh is showing signs of escalation but the government as well as military officials have denied it.

Country Defense Budget (Billion Dollars) China 174 India 61.7 Japan 53.9 Russia 54.8 South Korea 39.8 Taiwan 10.8

Ayazhi Sudan, Chief Civil Servant of Anjav said, “The military presence has definitely increased but as far as infiltration (China) is concerned, there is no confirmed report of this kind.” He further said that several battalions of the Indian Army are stationed there.

He told Reuters over the telephone, “Military deployment has increased since the Galvan incident but the process of increasing deployment had already begun.”

Arunachal Pradesh was at the center of the India-China war in 1962. Security analysts have now warned that this could once again become a center of tension between the two countries.

However, Indian Army spokesman Lt Col Harsh Vardhan Pandey said there was nothing to worry about. The arrival of soldiers in the area is part of the regular rotation.



Pandey said in a conversation with Reuters, “This is actually a change in the units. It always happens, there is nothing new in this. If we talk about now, there is nothing to worry about on this front.

The second Charaff Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, said that Chinese soldiers are regularly infiltrating Indian areas.

Describing Valong and Chaglagam areas of Anjav district as the most sensitive, Gao further said, “Now it has become a regular thing, there is nothing new in it.”

During the war of 1962, Indian soldiers stopped Chinese troops in Wallong, while the number of soldiers from the neighboring country was very high. The area consists of mountains, grasslands and fast flowing rivers. Now the government is focusing on settling and building roads in this area.

Pointing to the plan to establish a chain of villages in the disputed area, Sujan said, “We are trying to create more opportunities and opportunities for the villagers.” It is to resettle people. ‘