Highlights: Chinese side carried out provocative actions on 29-30 August on the southern shore of Pangong Lake

China should keep its troops under discipline and control: Indian Foreign Ministry

Mention of Chinese military forces raised with Chinese side at both diplomatic and military levels: MEA

new Delhi

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that China should keep its troops under discipline and control. The ministry said the Chinese side took provocative military action on the night of 29–30 August to change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, in violation of the ongoing negotiations. To which the Indian side also responded.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Indian side responded to the provocative actions taken by the Chinese military and took appropriate defensive measures on the LAC to protect its interests and territorial integrity. “On 31 August, when the ground commanders of the two sides were discussing to improve the situation, the Chinese troops were again engaged in provocative action,” the ministry said. The Ministry said that due to defensive action at the right time, the Indian side stopped these efforts and did not allow the status quo to change.

Points raised with Chinese side: India

The Foreign Ministry said that we have raised the recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side at both diplomatic and military levels. The ministry has said that we have urged them to discipline and control their soldiers on such provocative action. The ministry said that India and China have been in continuous talks at the diplomatic and military level for the last three months to improve the situation on the border. In this case, such provocative action from the Chinese side is wrong.

