A Chinese Yuan Wang-class research vessel entered the Indian Ocean region last month from the Malacca Strait amidst the tussle over the LAC in eastern Ladakh. It was continuously tracked by Indian Navy warships stationed in the area. The ship returned to China a few days ago after being constantly under surveillance of Indian Navy ships. Since then, this Chinese vessel was being closely monitored by a warship deployed by the Indian Navy.China is constantly trying to increase its strength in the Indian Ocean. The Navy is focusing on increasing its capability in view of the increasing presence of China’s military in the Indian Ocean region. According to global naval analysts, China has more than 50 submarines and about 350 vessels. In the next 8-10 years, the number of ships and submarines will be more than 500.

India is also increasing maritime power

The tendering process for the construction of six conventional submarines for the Navy for the Rs 55,000-crore mega project is scheduled to begin by October. These submarines will play an important role in enhancing India’s strategic capability in view of the increasing power of the Chinese Navy. These submarines will be built in India under the strategic partnership model. Under this, domestic companies will be allowed to enter into agreements with foreign defense companies to manufacture state-of-the-art military equipment in the country and reduce dependence on imports. Sources said that work has been completed by different teams of Ministry of Defense and Indian Navy regarding the specificity of submarine and other necessary criteria for issuing RFP (request proposal) in relation to the project.