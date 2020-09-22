The Sixth Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh concluded Monday night after a 13-hour marathon talk. Senior officials will now be informed about the discussions with China by the Indian representatives involved in the meeting.

14 Corps Chiefs Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Lt Gen PGK Menon, along with the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, attended the meeting with the Chinese side held in Moldo. The meeting started at 10 am on Monday and lasted till 11 pm.

Corps commanders on both sides met after more than a month. Let us tell you that there was at least three firing incident on LAC between the two sides.

Prior to the meeting, the agenda and issues of the Indian side were discussed in the last week on Friday and finalized during a high-level meeting. It was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane.

The talks took place at a time when the Indian Army has captured six major hills, helping the Indian Army dominate the heights.