Highlights: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s review of the situation in eastern Ladakh in view of China’s “provocative” military maneuvers.

Indian leader’s decision to maintain aggressive posture to effectively deal with Chinese “adventurism” in two-hour meeting: formula.

The source said, “The Indian Army now dominates all strategic mountain heights around the southern shore of Pangong Lake.”

new Delhi

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday comprehensively reviewed the situation in eastern Ladakh in view of China’s “provocative” military maneuvers to alter the status quo on the southern shores of Pangong Lake. Official sources said in a nearly two-hour meeting it was decided that the Indian Army would maintain its aggressive posture in all sensitive areas on the LAC to effectively deal with any Chinese “adventurous”.

According to sources, he said that the Indian Army has intensified its presence around the area south of Pangong Lake by deploying additional troops, bringing more weapons, including tanks and anti-tank guided missiles. The source said, “The Indian Army now dominates all strategic mountain heights around the southern shore of Pangong Lake.”

India tells the story of the ‘adventurous’ of the dragon on Pangong lake

These people were present in the meeting

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narwana, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria among others.

India is planning to give a befitting reply to China in Ladakh!

Army Chief General Narwane gave information about the current situation: sources

Sources said that Army Chief General Narwane gave information about the current situation, Army preparations and the current strength of personnel in the winter months and the steps taken to maintain the weapon. He said that Chinese troops attempted to evacuate Indian soldiers from at least two hill tops on Monday but their attempt was not successful. Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army said that on the night of 29 and 30 August, Chinese forces in the southern shore of Pangong Lake thwarted attempts to change the status quo.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday that the Chinese army was engaged in a provocative action again on Monday, when commanders of the two sides were negotiating to ease tensions in the area following efforts by Chinese troops two days earlier.