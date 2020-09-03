Highlights: India strengthened its position on the strategically important three mountain peaks on the southern coast of Pangong So area.

The military talks between India and China were inconclusive, no solution could be reached, talks will continue.

China takes ‘provocative action’ on south bank of Pangong: India.

A few days after thwarting China’s ‘provocative action’ to alter the status quo in eastern Ladakh, India has strengthened its position on the strategically important three mountain peaks on the southern coast of Pangong So area. At the same time, no solution could be found in the military talks between India and China on Wednesday. Sources said that talks between the military officials of the two countries will continue. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops attempted a recent incursion into Indian territory. After which tensions between the two countries have increased further. The military talks are being done to end this.

Sources informed that some changes have been made in the deployment of troops as a precautionary measure on the northern bank of Pangong Lake inside the Indian border of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The situation in the area remains sensitive. Sources also said that another round of talks held on Wednesday by army commanders of both sides to reduce tensions remained inconclusive. This conversation lasted for about seven hours. Sources also said that similar talks were held for more than six hours on Monday and Tuesday, but no ‘concrete result’ was found. He said that India has gained a strategic edge in the last few days by increasing its presence at several strategically important mountain peaks and locations in East Ladakh. The deployment of troops has been increased in view of China’s failed attempts to change the situation in the region.

The first collision occurred on the south bank of Pangong Lake

Sources said a confrontation took place between the two sides on the northern bank of Pangong Lake, but such an incident occurred for the first time on its southern coast. In the military talks, the Chinese side objected to India’s control of some strategically important mountain peaks in the region. But the Indian delegation mentioned that these places are within the Indian border of LAC. He said that India wants a solution to the border dispute through dialogue, but at the same time it will deal with any daring of China on LAC. In view of Chinese efforts, the Indian Army has alerted all its advance military bases on the 3,400 km long LAC to be alert for 24 hours. After the Galvan Valley skirmish, India has sent additional troops and weapons to all border areas including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

On Monday, the Indian Army said that the Chinese Army carried out ‘provocative military activities’ to unilaterally change the status quo on the south bank of Lake Pangong on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) once again took ‘provocative action’ on Monday when commanders of both sides were two days back in response to Chinese efforts to change the status quo in Pangong Lake area. Later they were talking to reduce stress.

“The situation in the area remains sensitive,” a source said. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying alleged in Beijing that the tension on the border was entirely on the Indian side. “China has taken a lot of restraint to avert tension,” he said. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the situation in East Ladakh. The meeting in this regard was attended by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Narwane, Chief of Air Force RKS Bhadauria and others.

Sources said the Indian Air Force has also increased its surveillance on increasing Chinese aerial activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. China is reported to have deployed J-20 long-range combat aircraft at the strategically important Hotan airbase, located about 310 km from eastern Ladakh. At the same time, the Indian Air Force has also deployed many of its frontline combat aircraft over the last three months at important frontier air bases at East Ladakh and LAC at other locations. These include Sukhoi-30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft.

China’s latest attempt to change the status quo in the Pangong Lake area is the first major incident in the region since the June 15 clash in the Galvan Valley. 20 Indian military personnel were martyred in that skirmish. Chinese soldiers were also casualties, but China did not make the details public. However, according to the US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were casualties in that incident. In the last two and a half months, India and China have held several military and diplomatic level talks but no concrete result has been reached in resolving the border dispute in East Ladakh.