While tensions between India and China are at their peak in eastern Ladakh, the Indian side has recently sent 13 Chinese yaks back to the Chinese border, introducing humanism. They all wandered into East Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh on 31 August. All these Chinese yaks were under the supervision of about 7 Indian Army. Clouds of suspicion are now rising for Chinese yaks to enter Indian territory. Let’s know what the whole issue is …

According to an India Today report, Yak is suspected of spying on Indian territory. It is also being suspected that China sends spy equipment to Yak in Indian territory. It is not that only China spies through animals. The game of espionage through animals has been going on for a long time. Last year, a Beluga whale fish was caught off the coast of Norway.

See: Russia’s ‘dolphin army’ fighting war in Syria

Beluga fish escapes from Russian captivity

The Beluga fish had an electronic device mounted on it. This Beluga fish is believed to have escaped from the Russian captivity where it was being trained for espionage. Veluga well which is popularly called white well is the smallest well of its species. Their size is only up to 20 feet. It is commonly found only in Arctic sea water.

In the past also, Russia has carried out many operations through sea creatures. During the Cold War, Russia used dolphins for submarine, flag mines as well as for the maintenance of ships. Fresh images from the satellite reveal that Russia has also deployed trained dolphin fishes along with its submarines in Syria battling civil war.



Russian dolphin is stationed at Tartus Naval Base

According to the Forbes report, the latest evidence from the satellite revealed that the Russian Navy deployed an army of trained dolphin fishes at its Tartus Naval Base in late 2018. Russia has deployed its submarines for war in Syria on this naval base. According to experts, the dolphin is used to target enemy divers who can damage the warship inside the harbor. Russia is carrying out a missile attack on Syria with the help of its submarines.

The US Navy has been training spying dolphins for the past several decades. These dolphins are equipped with fish sensors that detect under-sea explosives and sometimes submarines. These dolphin fishes were trained in reconnaissance of Russian submarine during the Cold War times. According to the 2016 report, the US is also training killer shark fish to attack the enemy’s submarine.

‘Israel sends chameleon to spy on nuclear bases’

In addition, Israel is suspected of sending many animals to its neighboring countries for spying. In 2007, Iran caught a flock of squirrels that were near its nuclear establishment. Iran has also raised suspicions that Israel sends chameleons to spy on its nuclear bases. Saudi Arabia has also alleged that Israel spies on the birds by installing cameras.