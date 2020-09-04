Highlights: Chinese military minister Wei Fenghe requested a meeting with India amidst ongoing military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe sought time-sources for a meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to Russia.

China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe has requested a meeting with India amidst ongoing military tensions in East Ladakh. According to information received from sources, China (China) Defense Minister Wei Fenghe has sought time for a meeting with his counterpart India (India) Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. However, so far no response has been given from India.

Both Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghe are in Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. China’s request to meet Rajnath comes at a time when Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in military deadlock along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Rajnath Singh has a meeting with the Russian Defense Minister

Rajnath Singh, who arrived on a three-day visit to Russia, held a delegation-level meeting with Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoyugu on Thursday. Singh pressured Russia to accelerate the supply of many weapons systems, ammunition and parts to India under earlier agreements. Rajnath Singh tweeted that his talks with Shoyagu were excellent. He said in a tweet, ‘Today the meeting with Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoyugu in Moscow was fantastic. We spoke on a number of issues, particularly on how to deepen defense and strategic cooperation between the two countries. ‘

Finalized a major agreement to manufacture AK-203 rifle in India

Earlier in the day, India and Russia finalized a major agreement to manufacture state-of-the-art AK-203 rifles in India. During Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit here, India and Russia have finalized a major agreement to make state-of-the-art AK-203 rifles in India. Official Russian media gave this information on Thursday. The AK-203 rifle is the latest and most advanced format of the AK-47 rifle. It will replace the Indian Small Orms System (INSAS) 5.56x45mm rifle. According to Russia’s official news agency ‘Sputnik’, the Indian Army needs about 7,70,000 AK-203 rifles, of which 100,000 will be imported and the rest will be manufactured in India. The defense ministry said in a statement, “Both sides have welcomed the final stage discussion on the establishment of an India-Russia joint venture in India for the production of the AK 203 rifle.”

Rajnath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Moscow on Thursday. Singh arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit to attend the important meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). This is his second visit to Russia in nearly two months. The Defense Minister tweeted, “laid flowers on Bapu’s statue at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. I pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.” Singh was accompanied by India’s Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Verma. During this time, Singh was wearing a mask and he was seen bowing his head in front of Gandhi’s statue.