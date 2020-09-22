Highlights: Military Commander Level 6th round of talks between India and China ended

new Delhi

Important agreements were agreed between India and China at the sixth round of Commander Level meetings. Military officials of both countries have agreed that India and China will not send more troops to the forward posts. In addition, both sides will take practical steps to resolve mutual problems appropriately, jointly ensuring peace in the border areas. In such a situation, it is believed that in the coming days, the tension on the border will decrease.

After the violent clash between India and China in the Galvan Valley, a five-round meeting between the two military officers has been held. Regarding the sixth round of talks between the military commanders of India and China, the Indian Army and Chinese Army said in a joint statement late evening that on the issue of stabilizing the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the two sides deeply The views were exchanged and the two sides agreed to the sincere implementation of the important consensus between their leaders.

The military commanders of the two countries had a 14-hour meeting on Monday to end the deadlock in eastern Ladakh. The statement said that both sides agreed not to send more troops to the front, nor to change the ground situation unilaterally, while agreeing to strengthen contacts and avoid misunderstandings and wrong decisions.

It added that the Indian and Chinese forces agreed to refrain from taking any action that could complicate the situation. Military officials of both countries have agreed to avoid any action that could complicate the situation on the border.

7th round meeting soon

Apart from this, the forces of India and China also agreed to strengthen contacts and avoid misunderstandings and wrong decisions. The two sides agreed on the sincere implementation of the important agreement between the leaders of India and China. At the same time, the two countries also agreed to hold the seventh round of military commander level as soon as possible.

