The government undertook a comprehensive review of the entire situation in the region, including India’s operational preparations in eastern Ladakh. Government sources said the meeting was held in view of the Chinese military’s continued aggressive approach and attempts to scare Indian troops into the region again.



Sources said that in a 90-minute meeting of the highly-empowered ‘China Study Group’, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and the heads of the three Services, including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors, covered about 3,500 km Also considered increased vigilance along the Long Line of Actual Control (LAC).



Sources said that Army Chief General MM Narwane gave information about the meeting of Indian and Chinese forces on the north and south sides of Pangong Lake in the meeting and raised efforts to deal with such efforts in an effective manner. Told the steps taken. “All aspects of the situation were reviewed at the China Study Group meeting,” a source said. He said that in the meeting, necessary arrangements were made to maintain the existing level of forces and weapons in all the advance areas in eastern Ladakh and other sensitive sectors of high altitude even in winter. In these areas, the temperature in winter goes down to minus 25 degrees Celsius.



Discussion on the agenda of the next conversation of Commander Level



Sources said that there was little discussion in the meeting as to what are the main points that India has to raise in the next talks at the Corps Commander level. The talks are expected to focus on the implementation of the agreement reached between the Foreign Ministers of India and China in Moscow on 10 September. A source said, “We will insist on promptly and completely withdrawing Chinese forces from all points of the collision.” This is the first step towards maintaining peace on the border.

Sources said that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has not yet given any response to the Indian Army regarding holding the next round of Corps Commander level talks. A source said, ‘The Chinese Army has not yet responded, so no date has been set yet. Negotiations may take place sometime next week. ‘ There have been five rounds of core commander level talks between the two sides so far.



Sources said the situation remains tense at other collision points in eastern Ladakh, including the north and south sides of Pangong Lake. The PLA has made at least three attempts to intimidate Indian troops over the northern and southern coasts of the Pangong Lake region in the past three weeks. Even for the first time in 45 years, LAC was fired in the air.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said on Thursday that China should move the process forward for the complete removal of troops from all areas of the conflict, including the Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh. He also asked China not to make unilateral efforts to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He said that both countries should focus on reducing stress in conflict zones while avoiding activities that can increase stress. Srivastava’s remarks came in the wake of a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. On September 10, apart from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, agreeing on a five-point agreement to resolve the border dispute.

Significantly, on June 15, tensions in East Ladakh increased manifold after 20 Indian military personnel were martyred in a clash in the Galvan Valley. Chinese soldiers were also casualties in this but China has not yet made any figures public. The situation once again deteriorated after China’s failed attempt to occupy the territory of India on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 on the southern bank of Pangong Lake.

India deployed several mountain peaks on the southern bank of Pangong Lake and strengthened its presence in the Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese activity. China occupies the area between Finger 4 and Finger 8. The mountains spread in this area are called Finger. China has strongly opposed India’s move. However, India has been saying that these peaks are on this side of LAC. India has also sent additional troops and weapons to the region after Chinese encroachment efforts. At the same time, it has increased its military presence in the region.