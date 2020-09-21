The sixth round of India-China Corps Commander level talks between the tension on LAC is going to be held on Monday. The talks will take place at 9 am in Moldo, the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. A senior Foreign Ministry official will join the Indian delegation for the first time during the Corps Commander level talks between India and China.This strategy has been adopted by the Indian government in order to achieve the most tangible result in the commander-level talks between India and China. Explain that after August 2, the first meeting of senior commanders Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart Major General Liu Lin will be held.

His diplomats may also come from China for talks. Talking about the advantages of being the diplomat and senior officer of the Army Headquarters in the talks of Commander Level, an attempt is being made to implement the five point agreement between the two Foreign Ministers in Moscow. Joint Secretary Naveen Srivastava has been leading the WMCC meeting. China is in charge of the desk in the Foreign Ministry. He has the most updates regarding the border dispute.

Their presence in commander-level talks will help in handling the conversation. Decreasing tension on the LAC will create an atmosphere so that Modi-Jinping can meet in the near future. India and China are constantly trying to resolve the border dispute through negotiations between the LAC in eastern Ladakh.