China has sent a large number of troops to the Chushul sector of eastern Ladakh. Before that, the fully equipped Indian troops with weapons and heavy fighting equipment strengthened their entrenchment on all the important peaks ranging from Thakung to Req in La so that any adventurous efforts of the Chinese army in the future To give a befitting reply.

In the area, the two countries have placed each other face-to-face in large numbers in troops, tanks, weapon vehicles and howitzers. Meanwhile, Chief of the Indian Army General MM Naravane reached Chushul Sector on Thursday and took stock of the defense preparations there. He will inspect the outposts leading north in the area before returning to Delhi on Friday.

Chief of the Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal R. Amidst tensions reached the peak of the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. K. s. Bhadoria on Wednesday inspected the military airports on the front fronts in the entire eastern sector, including Hashimara. A senior officer said, “Although the situation is very serious due to the deployment of large number of troops and weapons on the entire LAC, the situation in East Ladakh is absolutely explosive”.

On the other hand, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is in Russia’s capital Moscow to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting where he has met Russia’s Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu. If sources are to be believed, China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe has also sought time for a meeting with his counterpart Rajnath Singh on Friday. However, so far no response has been given from India.