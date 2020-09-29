There is neither a war nor an atmosphere of peace with China on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. This is to say the Chief of the Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. On the LAC’s long standing standoff with China, he said that the current security situation on our northern border is uneasy, where there is a situation of ‘neither war nor peace’.

Neither war nor peace with China: Bhadoria

During his address at a conference, Air Chief Marshal Bhadoria said that the Air Force has reacted swiftly to the newly-created situation and is fully prepared to respond to any ‘daring’ in the area. The Chief of the Air Force said, “The current security scenario on our northern border is an uncomfortable, neither war nor peace situation. As you know, our security forces are ready to meet any challenge.



‘Rafael, Apache, Chinook, Globemaster increase strength’

The Air Chief said that the recently acquired C-17 Globemaster, Chinook and Apache helicopters along with the recently inducted Rafale fighter jets in the Air Force have substantially increased the tactical and tactical capability of the Air Force. In his address during a conference related to the Indian aerospace industry, he said, ‘Air power will be a key factor in our victory in any future conflict. Therefore, it is important that the Air Force gains technology edge against its enemies and retains it.

Read: Army will get 72 thousand Sig Sour Assault Rifle

Five multi-purpose Rafale fighter jets manufactured in France were formally inducted into the Air Force on 10 September. This fleet of aircraft has been flying in eastern Ladakh for the past few weeks. The IAF chief said that the deployment of some indigenous weapons in the two squadrons of light combat aircraft Tejas and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighters in a very short time reflects the country’s ability to manufacture indigenous military equipment.

Army will get 72 thousand American assault rifles

It should be noted that the Ministry of Defense on Monday gave permission to purchase arms and military equipment worth Rs 2,290 crore. These include the purchase of 72 thousand Sig Saure assault rifles from the US. On the other hand, apart from military and diplomatic level talks with China, India is also working on maintaining the deployment of its troops in places of strategic importance in winter. India and China have deployed a large force of 50-50 thousand soldiers in the area.